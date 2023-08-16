Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » 8 Uzbek Nationals Held for Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 2.92 Cr at Delhi Airport: Customs

8 Uzbek Nationals Held for Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 2.92 Cr at Delhi Airport: Customs

Fifty gold chains weighing 5.3 kg in total were recovered from a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of a baggage trolley, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 22:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The couple later tried to kill the woman by pouring kerosene.(Representative Image)
The couple later tried to kill the woman by pouring kerosene.(Representative Image)

Eight Uzbekistan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling five kilogram of gold worth Rs 2.92 crore.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Tashkent on Tuesday. Fifty gold chains weighing 5.3 kg in total were recovered from a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of a baggage trolley, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said.

The gold chains, valued at Rs 2.92 crore, were seized and the passengers were arrested, it said. Three of the eight arrested passengers are women, a senior customs official told PTI.

Advertisement
top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • .

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: August 16, 2023, 22:55 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 22:55 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App