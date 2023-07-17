8-year-old Girl Jumps Into Well To Save 3-year-old Sister In Karnataka's Tumakuru

Elder siblings are known to protect the younger ones and here is the proof. A three-year-old sibling’s sister, who accidentally fell into an open well, was saved by her elder sister. The incident happened in Kuchchangi Palya village, close to Tumakuru town, Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 8. The eight-year-old girl had just begun taking lessons in swimming. Jitendra and Rajkumari, the girl’s parents are plantation workers who live in the same region. The couple is from Uttar Pradesh and has four children.

The three-year-old girl named Rashi was playing with her brother Kapil who is one and a half years old, near a well on the day of the incident. According to the Times Of India, the water level in the 50-foot-deep well was 30 feet. The well was reportedly a metre away from where Shalini was standing outside a farmhouse. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm and it is said that the two kids were fighting over a ball when Rashi tripped and fell into the open well.

The little boy’s screams grabbed Shalini’s attention. Without wasting a moment, she wore her life jacket which was by her side and bravely jumped into the well. Thinking swiftly, she held her sister’s hand and pulled her towards the steps of the open well. Painters Annappa SM and Harish were working on the farm and heard the commotion. When they rushed to the spot, they saw that Shalini had pulled Rashi towards the stairs inside the well and Harish went inside and pulled the children out.

The owner of the plantation, Dhananjaya KV had begun teaching his kids and Shalini how to swim. So far, Shalini has learned to paddle in the water while wearing life jackets he had purchased for them.

Annappaa also shared that he held Rashi upside down so that she can take out the excess water before shifting her to a private hospital. Rashi was discharged the same day. Dhananjaya who was not present when the incident happened narrated the story on Facebook.