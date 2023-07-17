Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » 8-year-old Girl Jumps Into Well To Save 3-year-old Sister In Karnataka's Tumakuru

8-year-old Girl Jumps Into Well To Save 3-year-old Sister In Karnataka's Tumakuru

The three-year-old girl and her one-and-a-half-year-old brother were fighting over a ball when one of them tripped and fell into an open well.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 18:05 IST

Bengaluru, India

The water level in the 50-foot-deep well was 30 feet.
The water level in the 50-foot-deep well was 30 feet.

Elder siblings are known to protect the younger ones and here is the proof. A three-year-old sibling’s sister, who accidentally fell into an open well, was saved by her elder sister. The incident happened in Kuchchangi Palya village, close to Tumakuru town, Bengaluru, Karnataka on July 8. The eight-year-old girl had just begun taking lessons in swimming. Jitendra and Rajkumari, the girl’s parents are plantation workers who live in the same region. The couple is from Uttar Pradesh and has four children.

The three-year-old girl named Rashi was playing with her brother Kapil who is one and a half years old, near a well on the day of the incident. According to the Times Of India, the water level in the 50-foot-deep well was 30 feet. The well was reportedly a metre away from where Shalini was standing outside a farmhouse. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm and it is said that the two kids were fighting over a ball when Rashi tripped and fell into the open well.

Advertisement

The little boy’s screams grabbed Shalini’s attention. Without wasting a moment, she wore her life jacket which was by her side and bravely jumped into the well. Thinking swiftly, she held her sister’s hand and pulled her towards the steps of the open well. Painters Annappa SM and Harish were working on the farm and heard the commotion. When they rushed to the spot, they saw that Shalini had pulled Rashi towards the stairs inside the well and Harish went inside and pulled the children out.

The owner of the plantation, Dhananjaya KV had begun teaching his kids and Shalini how to swim. So far, Shalini has learned to paddle in the water while wearing life jackets he had purchased for them.

Advertisement

Annappaa also shared that he held Rashi upside down so that she can take out the excess water before shifting her to a private hospital. Rashi was discharged the same day. Dhananjaya who was not present when the incident happened narrated the story on Facebook.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • Applauding Shalini’s bravery and presence of mind, Dhananjaya said, “I was pleasantly surprised to know that she used her swimming skills at such a crucial moment to save her sister."

    The villagers have urged the authorities to consider Shalini for the nomination for the National bravery award given to children for acts of courage.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 18:05 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 18:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App