81-Year-Old Avid Learner Sets Example with 5th Master's Degree: A Remarkable Journey of Lifelong Learning

The adage that knowledge comes to those who seek it might find no better embodiment than an 81-year-old man who recently sat for his fifth master’s exam — not for any other reason but the pursuit of knowledge.

Ningayya , a former government official, is currently undertaking his final year M.A. in English at BLED Nursing College, Vijayapura, under the auspices of the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Despite a fulfilling career and a contented retirement surrounded by three children and five grandchildren, Ningayya’s thirst for knowledge remained unquenched.

He decided to rekindle his old dream and immerse himself in academia once again after his retirement. His intellectual arsenal already includes master’s degrees in Kannada, English, Hindi, and Sociology from Karnataka University.

Originally from SC Halli, a quaint village in Ilkal taluk of Bagalakote district, Ningayya has enjoyed unwavering support from his wife throughout his academic adventures.