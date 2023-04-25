82% Say Dog Attacks Common in Their Area, Most Complain About 'Ineffective' Municipal Authority: Survey

News on dogs attacking people in residential buildings, parks, babies being mauled by them have become commonplace. While animal welfare organisations have questioned the veracity of some of the dog attack incidents, people have been complaining on social media about the growing menace.

A survey conducted by LocalCircles shows that 82% of respondents agree that attacks by dogs or pets are common in their area, city or district. Nearly 51% indicated that attacks by stray dogs is common; 3% said attacks by pet dogs are common; 28% stated attacks by both stray dogs and pet dogs are more while only 17% said they are non-existent or rare.

Compared to last year’s survey, there has been a 31% increase in the complaints of dog attacks, taking the tally to 82%.

When asked if the dog owners restrain their pets, 33% said most of them train their pets effectively while 27% said the dogs are not managed by the owners.

With regard to the Supreme Court order, citizens were asked whether the municipal authority in the area effectively manage the stray dogs, and 8 out of 10 respondents replied in negative.

While some local bodies have made registration of pet mandatory, the enforcement of the same is near zero. Noida, for instance, reports cases of pet and stray dog bites regularly, but corrective action by the authorities is completely missing.

“Should the central government under its Swachh Bharat programme provide funding for the stray animal management and make it a key performance ranking criterion?" Nearly 71% respondents replied in positive, while 23% said no. Around 6% were uncertain on the issue.

According to the State of Pet Homelessness Index data for India, there are 6.2 crore stray dogs and 91 lakh street cats in the country. A pan-India survey by LocalCircles in October 2022 had revealed that over 60% of citizens are worried about attacks by stray or pet dogs in their area.

The survey received over 53,000 responses from citizens located in 326 districts of India. 67% respondents were men while 33% respondents were women. 44% respondents were from tier 1, 34% from tier 2 and 22% respondents were from tier 3 & 4 districts.

