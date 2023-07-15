How’s Tomato Catch-Up Going? 68% Houses Have Reduced Consumption, 14% Stopped it, Finds Survey

Amid the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, at least 68% households have reduced consumption, while 14% have stopped it, a LocalCircles survey has found.

While 87% of the consumers surveyed confirmed that they have been paying more than Rs 100/kg for tomatoes during their latest purchase, only 13% are paying less than Rs 100/kg, possibly in rural areas or areas where tomatoes are grown.

87% CONSUMERS PAID MORE THAN RS 100/KG

The survey first asked household consumers: “What best describes the price for tomatoes that your household paid most recently?"

This query received 10,972 responses, with 41% stating that they are paying between Rs 100-150 per kg; 27% stated they have been paying Rs 150-200/kg; 14% of households surveyed have been paying Rs 200-250/ kg and 5% over Rs 250/kg. The survey responses show that 13% of the households managed to buy tomatoes for less than Rs 100/kg.

SHARP RISE IN THOSE PAYING OVER RS 100/KG

A comparative study with an earlier survey shows that as against 18% households which were paying more than Rs 100/kg for tomatoes on June 27, the percentage of households affected has risen to 87% on July 14. Due to limited supplies, good tomatoes are hard to get at lower prices.

HIT THE HOUSEHOLD CONSUMPTION

Given that most households prefer to keep their expenses within the budget, the survey then asked the respondents: “How have you been coping with the excessive tomato prices?"

Of the 11,550 respondents, 68% indicated that they have reduced consumption of tomatoes, while 14% have stopped buying tomatoes. The data shows that while 14% of households surveyed have stopped consuming tomatoes; 35% have reduced consumption significantly; 33% have reduced it partially and only 16% have kept consumption the same and paid more to buy tomatoes.

