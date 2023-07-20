Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsMaharashtra PoliticsSeema HaiderRain Today
93 Students Fall Ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal in Bihar

The students suffered from stomach ache and incessant vomiting, following which they were admitted to a health centre in Rajaun block where doctors discharged them after preliminary treatment

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 13:46 IST

Patna, India

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Anandpur middle school in Rajaun block (Representative image)
At least 93 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar’s Banka district, an official said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Anandpur middle school in Rajaun block.

The students have claimed that a dead lizard was mixed in the meal. But officials have denied the allegation.

    • The students suffered from stomach ache and incessant vomiting, following which they were admitted to a health centre in Rajaun block where doctors discharged them after preliminary treatment.

    “After learning of the incident, a Block Development Officer was immediately sent to conduct af probe. There was no lizard in the mid-day meal. Every time a mid-day meal is prepared in the school, the teachers and the cook eat it first before it is served to students," Banka District Magistrate Anshul Kumar said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 20, 2023, 13:46 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 13:46 IST
