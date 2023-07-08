Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
95 Pc of 111-km-long Katra-Banihal Rail Line of USBRL Project Complete: Officials

The Railway officials have said that the inspection of the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line has been completed

July 08, 2023

Northern Railways General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri carried out an intensive inspection of the Katra-Banihal project and other ongoing works in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo)
Top Northern Railway officials here Saturday said 95 per cent of the work on the 111-km-long Katra-Banihal rail line has been completed. They said Northern Railways General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri inspected the ongoing work on the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project on Friday.

Chaudhuri carried out an intensive inspection of the project and other ongoing works in Jammu and Kashmir. He was accompanied by the USBRL’s Chief Administrative Officer S P Mahi, Director R K Hegde and other senior officials. Mahi explained to the team that of the 272-kilometre stretch of the project, 161 kilometres of railway tracks have already been commissioned.

    • "On the remaining 111-kilometre-long Katra-Banihal section, work is completed up to 95 per cent in spite of all geological, topographical, and meteorological challenges," he said. Chaudhuri commenced his inspection from Katra onwards by motor trolley up to tunnel T1 and thereafter, conducted an exhaustive inspection and review of tunnel T1 at the site with officers and the agency.

    He further conducted an inspection of the world’s highest Chenab railway bridge.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    July 08, 2023
    July 08, 2023
