95 Pc of 111-km-long Katra-Banihal Rail Line of USBRL Project Complete: Officials

Top Northern Railway officials here Saturday said 95 per cent of the work on the 111-km-long Katra-Banihal rail line has been completed. They said Northern Railways General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri inspected the ongoing work on the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project on Friday.

Chaudhuri carried out an intensive inspection of the project and other ongoing works in Jammu and Kashmir. He was accompanied by the USBRL’s Chief Administrative Officer S P Mahi, Director R K Hegde and other senior officials. Mahi explained to the team that of the 272-kilometre stretch of the project, 161 kilometres of railway tracks have already been commissioned.