A Dal Moment: 4 in 10 Households Hit By Rising Price of Tur, Finds Survey

Four in 10 households are already feeling the pinch of rising tur dal prices, with 27% reducing consumption, 5% stopping it and 8% switching to lower priced produce, a LocalCircles survey has found.

The survey received over 14,000 responses from citizens located in 320 districts of India.

THE QUESTION

The survey asked consumers: Price of tur/arhar dal has gone up by Rs 40/kg or by 30% in the past two months. How is your household coping with the price rise?

This query received response from 14,118 households, with four in 10 admitting to either reduced consumption, shifting to lower price brands or unbranded products or even stopping consumption of tur dal.

However, 57% of households surveyed indicated that they have not reduced consumption and are paying more, while 3% of respondents gave no clear response.

In summary, 32% of households surveyed have either reduced or stopped consumption of tur dal.

SURVEY DEMOGRAPHICS

While 64% respondents were men, 36% respondents were women. At least 42% respondents were from tier 1, 33% from tier 2 and 25% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.