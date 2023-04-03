​A Day After Ram Navami Rally Clashes, West Bengal’s Rishra Peaceful on Monday

A day after the clashes between two groups during a Ram Navami rally, normalcy returned to Rishra in West Bengal on Monday. As Section 144 was imposed, shops, however, remained closed.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged stone pelting during Dilip Ghosh’s rally. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) called it a “conspiracy of police", starting another war of words.

WB CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said in East Medinipur, “In BJP’s time, we are seeing rioters. Why are they holding Ram Navami celebrations for five days? They are holding rallies with guns. This will not be tolerated. They did the same thing in Rishra. Hanuman Jayanti is on April 6. I am alerting the administration. They are doing riots all over India. We will ask Hindu brothers to look after Muslims."

BJP State President Sukanto Majumdar came to visit his MLA Biman Ghosh in hospital who was injured in the chaos. He was stopped in Bishalakhi.

Majumdar said, “Why am I not allowed? I want to meet the injured."

BJP workers tried to cross the barricade a couple of times. The party also wrote to Home Minister and Governor.

GROUND REALITY

Raju Prasad Sau, a resident of Rishra seen doing pujo in mazhar, said, “I have come with flowers in this mazhar because we want peace. This type of incident has never happened, we all stay together. It was the work of outsiders."

The transport system was back to normal in the morning, with buses and rickshaws plying. Commissioner Amit P Javalgi was seen taking stock of situation in every lane. Duryadhan, a kachori stall owner, said, “We want peace, that’s it. I know things will be okay."

Nepal Roy Toto, a driver, said, “If keeping shops shut brings back normalcy, we are fine with it."

Amid the political exchanges, common man continues to bat for peace.

