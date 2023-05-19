A for Addiction, B for Blood... What May Change as BGMI Returns for 3 Months With Riders

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular gaming app, is finally back after a gap of almost 10 months and has been given the green signal by the government to resume operations. This comes after multiple approvals, and the resumption is initially for three months during which the BGMI app will be closely monitored.

News18 was the first to report on May 17 that the ban on BGMI was set to be lifted for three months after temporary clearance, but the app will remain under the scanner. Confirming the same, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) Rajeev Chandrashekhar tweeted: “This is a 3-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc. We will keep a close watch on other issues of user harm, addiction etc in next three months before a final decision is taken."

News18 had reported on May 17 that the Ministry of Home Affairs had accorded the conditional approval to unblock BGMI for “analysis and re-evaluation" and had asked MeiTY to do so.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India, thanked Indian authorities for the step. “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). We would like to extend our gratitude to our Indian gaming community for their support and patience over the past few months. We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform. We believe in the power of gaming to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences," Sohn said.

What May Change in BGMI?

News18 has learnt that the game will return with multiple changes to follow the law of the land as assured by the makers. According to sources, players will not be able to engage with the game 24×7 as there will be a time limit and restrictions on hours of playing. The company has also told government officials that there will be “no blood" in the game as they will change its colour.

In the last edition, there was a choice to change the colour of blood from red to blue and green during firing, but now, the change will be the default setting, News18 has learnt from sources.

Intel Report That Triggered Ban

Last August, News18 had revealed that it was a report by a central intelligence agency and communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs to MeitY that triggered a ban on the popular game. The report talked about violations that can create cyber threats by harvesting user data for profiling to carry out targeted cyber-attacks on Indian users. It was also feared that the app was communicating directly or indirectly with servers in China.