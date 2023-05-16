A Hailstorm a Day... 'Freak' Weather May Ruin This Year's Himachal Apple Yield; Orchardists Fear Worse Ahead

Snow and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh might bring cheer to tourists in the middle of a sweltering summer, but the Rs 5,500-crore apple industry might have to bear the brunt if the unseasonal weather continues, especially in the fruit belts of Shimla and Kinnaur.

Orchardists from across the region said the temperature dipping by at least 9.9 degrees in the fruit belt has impacted the crop adversely. Former mayor of Shimla and orchardist Sanjay Chauhan said: “The impact of climate change is very evident and this kind of freak weather was not seen in the last four decades."

He said the unseasonal rain and hailstorms have damaged the apple trees and smashed the fruit buds in some places. But a hopeful Chauhan said there may be an improvement once the weather clears and temperatures rise. Data released by the MeT Department recently revealed that April 2023 has been the second wettest month since 2004.

Apple growers also point out that in order to protect their crop from hail, they put up nets, but these don’t help in case it snows. “The unpredictable weather and these measures have an adverse effect on the business and many apple growers are no longer finding it a profitable or dependable venture anymore," said Hemant Chauhan, an apple grower from Rohru.

With the weather becoming so erratic and extreme, and given the dependence of the fruit on favourable climate conditions, apple cultivation could become unsustainable in the years to come, said Chauhan.

Growers say the apple orchards in low to mid heights have been hit hard by the unfavourable weather. As for stone fruits, plum seems to have suffered the maximum damage, particularly in Shimla and Mandi districts. Stone fruit growers lament that the plum yield could be around 50 % less this year as compared to the last year.

Apple orchards at lower-than 6,500 feet have been affected to a varying degree in the major apple producing districts of Shimla, Kullu and Mandi. Experts point out that an average temperature of 17 to 21 degree Celsius was required during the bloom for good fruit setting. But the average temperature in April has been around 11-12 degree Celsius, with night temperature plummeting to 2-3 degree Celsius, impacting the crop.

Even for orchards above 7,000 feet, the erratic weather has been a matter of concern. Though the crop there is yet to hit the bloom stage, orchardists are hoping that it holds on. “At higher elevation, we are expecting good fruits setting if weather stays warm and dry now. But concern remains over the erratic weather condition," said Himanshu Bragta, an orchardist in Jubbal area.