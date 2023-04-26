A House in Heaps, Hushed Debates: Chakiya Has Made Uneasy Peace with Atiq Ahmed’s Legacy

Painted in yellow, a grand but partially demolished mansion along the main road is the most infamous landmark in Chakiya, the Prayagraj locality synonymous with mafia don-turned-parliamentarian Atiq Ahmed. This mansion, locally famous as ‘Sansad Ji Ka Durbar’, was said to be the ‘office’ of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Azeem alias ‘Ashraf’, who were shot dead by three assailants while in police custody in Prayagraj on the night of April 15.

Not far from this address, lies another heap of rubble. “It used to be Atiq Ahmed’s house. There was a time when people used to think twice before peeping inside, some even used to avoid this route. And today, there is no one left to take care of things. What a fate," said Pankaj Chaurasia who owns a paan shop outside Atiq Ahmed’s house.

Advertisement

In September 2020, a joint team of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), district administration and police demolished the gangster-turned-politician’s house. Built on an 800 sqm area, the house, which was worth around Rs 30 crore, was demolished after being declared illegal. This was one of the first actions the Yogi Adityanath government took against Atiq Ahmed.

Another pile of debris lies a few yards from Ahmed’s house. And this, locals said, belonged to Zafar, a close aide of the don. Officials said this property, worth Rs 3 crore, was built illegally. Before it was demolished, the house was searched and police recovered two rifles and one sword apart from some documents.

According to officials, since 2020, more than six buildings, either belonging to Atiq Ahmed or his close confidants, have been demolished. The recent demolition in Chakiya is being seen as action against the former don’s close aides after the sensational killing of Umesh Pal on February 24. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, in which Atiq Ahmad was also an accused.

Advertisement

Other than the heaps of debris, deserted roads, heavy deployment of forces at Atiq Ahmed’s properties and cautious locals define present-day Chakiya, which is yet to emerge from the shadows of Atiq Ahmed notoriety and his murder.

Atiq Ahmed’s Reign of Terror

Advertisement

Born in Shravasti, Atiq Ahmed stepped into the world of crime with his first murder in 1979. His name first appeared in the police records of Khuldabad police station in Prayagraj.

Soon, he was at loggerheads with the then-dreaded gangster Shauq Ilahi (aka Chand Baba) of the old city area, said a senior police officer.

Advertisement

After several shootouts and gang wars, Chand Baba was killed in a police encounter in 1989. With no one to challenge him, Atiq Ahmed’s muscle power grew with each passing year. His entry into politics made him near-invincible.

Advertisement

In 1989, Atiq Ahmed was elected as MLA from Allahabad West constituency. He won five consecutive terms between 1989 and 2004. In 2004, he won the Phoolpur Lok Sabha seat and served as an MP till 2009.

When BSP MLA Raju Pal challenged his clout and defeated his brother Khalid Azeem in elections, Atiq Ahmed and his men allegedly killed Pal in full public view in Prayagraj.

Throughout this period, FIRs against him multiplied in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Kanpur, and even in other states. In a span of four decades, 101 criminal incidents directly or indirectly involving the former Samajwadi Party leader surfaced in the state.

A Town Divided

Locals in Chakiya are divided on the fate that befell Atiq Ahmed and his brother. Some say the brothers met the fate criminals usually do, while others say they should have been given proper police protection and prosecuted as per law.

“Jaisa boge, waisa katoge. Atiq aur Ashraf ne jaisa kiya, usko waisa hi ant mila (you shall reap what you sow)," a local, who runs a snack shop in Chakiya locality, said.

Another local, too, said criminals don’t deserve a better end. “If not the bullets, their life would have ended in jail," a local trader said.

A few others, however, said such an incident in police custody raises questions about the law and order situation.

“We are living in a democratic nation, where everyone has rights. Indeed, he was a dreaded gangster, but he, too, should be given better protection as killing in police custody raises a question mark over police functioning and intelligence inputs," said a resident of Chakiya who is a lawyer with the Allahabad High Court and did not wish to be named.

Some even said the family members should have been allowed to attend Atiq Ahmed’s funeral.

Despite the difference in opinion, majority of the locals believe the death of the brothers has ended the 50-year-long mafia run in the locality.

“No more gangs and gang wars. The killing of Atiq Ahmed has brought the gangster era to an end in Prayagraj, the erstwhile Allahabad which was once known for gangster raj," said Brij Lal, former Director General of Police (DGP) of UP, who started his career from Allahabad.

Read all the Latest India News here