A Look At Kalache Kallu, The Biggest Single Stone In Yellapur Village

Karnataka is a land blessed with lush green forests. Located in the heart of the Western Ghats, the humble town of Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district is a hidden gem.

One such captivating sight is the Kalache Kallu stone. Despite the fierce competition among trees in the area, this monolith stands tall, untouched by any natural elements. Referred to as Kalache Kallu, this remarkable stone is considered a divine marvel and a testament to the awe-inspiring wonders of nature.

Indeed, located within the Kalache forest in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district, this extraordinary stone stands out. Surrounded by the breathtaking landscape of the Western Ghats, the monolith becomes a focal point for those who are constantly immersed in the natural beauty of the area. As one venture into the forest, the stone unveils itself and its majestic presence, leaving a lasting impression of awe and admiration.

Advertisement

The stone remains unaffected by natural calamities!

Remarkably, this stone, known as Kalache Kallu, towers approximately 100 feet high. Despite the lack of knowledge about its historical origins, one undeniable fact is that this stone has stood undisturbed for many years. It is truly astonishing that, regardless of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, heavy rain, or even landslides, this stone has remained immovable and unscathed.

Divine Stone

Within proximity of the Chowdeshwari and Khetri deities, there exists a sacred stone that holds great importance. Among the local community, an unspoken belief persists that this stone holds a connection to the goddess or represents her divine form. Adding to its significance, the stone bears a resemblance to a doll carved from stone.