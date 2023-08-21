A Road To Enchantment: Araku's Lambasingi Ghat Road Offers A Surreal Experience

Araku, a perennial tourist magnet in Vizag, annually draws hordes of visitors from across the state, with its allure magnified during the wintery charm of the year’s final quarter. However, beyond its mainstream charm lies a hidden gem — the Araku Lambasingi Ghat Road, an offbeat travel haven that promises a unique experience.

Nestled in the Visakhapatnam district, Araku’s Lambasingi Ghat Road extends a verdant embrace and cool breeze to travellers. The monsoon months unveil this road’s enchanting allure, allowing travellers to revel in gentle showers that heighten the journey’s distinctiveness.

For tourists, the journey holds myriad pleasures. The journey commences with a refreshing whiff of cool air, followed by the sight of snow-kissed hills amidst lush greens. Alongside the road, playful monkeys provide a delightful spectacle, while sorghum plants thrive in brisk weather. The road’s charm is further augmented by coffee plantations that line its course.

In the daylight hours, Manyam Ghat Road bustles with the vehicles of tribal and agency traders. Yet, the serene ambience, accentuated by abundant greenery, offers a rejuvenating escape from daily stress. With tourists increasingly discovering its allure, the Ghat Road now witnesses an influx of visitors. Paderu, an adjacent area, also beckons travellers, rendering the rainy season a joyous time for exploration.

Nonetheless, reports indicate that while this Ghat road offers immense delight, it harbours potential hazards. Its well-maintained surface might encourage speeding, increasing accident risks. Hence, exercising caution and maintaining a slow pace are vital, especially for bikers, who must don helmets.