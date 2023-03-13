AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 13: On this Monday, the Panchang will signify the Shashthi and Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. Krishna Shashthi and Krishna Saptami are typically regarded as favourable time for conducting auspicious activities, which is why it is included in the list of auspicious timings known as Shubh Muhurat. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome any obstacles coming your way and gain insights into how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 13

It is anticipated that the sun will rise at 6:34 AM and set at 6:28 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 12:09 AM on March 14 and set at 9:51 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 13

The Shashthi Tithi will remain in effect until 9:27 PM, after which the Saptami Tithi will commence. The Vishakha Nakshatra will prevail up to 8:21 AM, then after Anuradha Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Vrishchika Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 13

Drik Panchang has provided information regarding the auspicious timings of several muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:57 AM to 5:45 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:07 PM and 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place from 6:26 PM to 6:50 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be held from 6:28 PM to 7:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 13

There are several timings of significance that people should be aware of. Rahu Kalam, considered inauspicious, occurs between 8:03 AM and 9:32 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place from 2:00 PM to 3:29 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant from 12:55 PM to 1:42 PM and then between 3:18 PM and 4:05 PM. Meanwhile, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 11:02 AM to 12:31 PM, and the Baana muhurat Mrityu from 6:40 AM to full night. Knowing these timings can help people plan their activities or avoid any undesirable consequences.

