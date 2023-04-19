Aaj Ka Panchang, 19 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 19 April, 2023: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Chaturdashi and the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will observe two religious festivals namely Darsha Amavasya and Anvadhan, on this day. To gain insight into how your day will unfold and overcome any obstacles that may arise, it is recommended to review the following information on tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 19

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:52 AM and the sun will set at 6:49 PM. The moon is expected to rise at 5:51 AM on April 20 and will set at 6:06 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 19

The Chatirdashi Tithi will be in effect up to 11:23 AM on April 19 and after that, the Amavasya Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:53 PM and then Ashwini Nakshatra will be observed. The Moon sign will be seen in Meena Rashi whereas the sun sign will appear in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 19

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 4:24 AM to 5:08 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:48 PM and 7:10 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:22 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat is from 6:49 PM to 7:55 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 19

The unfavorable period of Rahu Kalam falls between 12:20 PM to 1:58 PM, whereas the occurrence of Gulikai Kalam is predicted to be between 10:43 AM and 12:20 PM.The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 11:55 PM to 12:46 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 7:29 AM to 9:06 AM.

