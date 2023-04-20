Aaj Ka Panchang, 20 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 20 April, 2023: The panchang for Thursday, April 20, will mark the Amavasya and Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. On this day, devotees will observe Surya Grahan, Vaishakha Amavasya, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Aadal Yoga. Knowing the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to make sure you overcome obstacles and gain valuable insights for a hassle-free day.

SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 20

On April 20, sunrise is predicted to occur at 05:51 AM and sunset is expected to happen at 06:33 PM. Additionally, the moon is anticipated to set at 07:00 PM on the same day.

RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 20

The Moon sign will be in the Mesha Rashi while the Sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 20

According to Drik Panchang, there are several auspicious timings for the day. The Brahma Muhurta is set to take place from 04:32 AM to 05:18 AM. Additionally, the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur from 06:32 PM to 06:55 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 02:23 PM to 03:13 PM. Pratah Sandhya takes place between 04:55 AM to 06:05 AM, whereas Amrit Kalam occurs between 04:11 PM to 05:44 PM. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled between 06:33 PM to 07:42 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 20

It is essential to be mindful of specific timeframes, especially concerning Rahu Kalam, which is believed to be an inauspicious time and occurs from 01:52 PM to 03:26 PM. Another period to take note of is Gulikai Kalam, which happens between 09:12 AM to 10:45 AM. On April 20, Dur Muhurtam is significant between 10:14 AM to 11:04 AM and 03:13 PM to 04:03 PM. Additionally, Ganda Moola is scheduled for 06:05 AM to 11:11 PM. Varjyam will take place between 07:18 PM to 08:51 PM.

