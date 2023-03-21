AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 21: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Saptami, Amavasya, and Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to the Drik Panchang, four important Hindu festivals, including Chaitra Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya, and Anvadhan will be observed on this day. By keeping in mind the mentioned tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings, you can obtain valuable insights into the day and ensure that it goes smoothly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 21

The sun is anticipated to rise at 6:24 AM and set at 6:33 PM. Furthermore, the Moon will set at around 6:16 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 21

The Amavasya Tithi will remain in effect until 10:52 PM, after which the Pratipada Tithi will commence. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will prevail up to 5:26 PM, then after Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will occur. The Moon sign is believed to be in Kumbha Rashi up to 11:57 AM, while the Sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 21

The Brahma Muhurta is slated to occur between 4:49 AM to 5:37 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which will be effective from 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM. Furthermore, the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place from 6:31 PM to 6:55 PM. From 2:30 PM to 3:18 PM, the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled to take place from 6:33 PM to 7:44 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 21

Rahu Kalam, which is believed to bring bad luck, occurs from 3:31 PM to 5:02 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 12:29 PM to 2:00 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two-time slots on March 21: from 8:50 AM to 9:39 AM and from 11:17 PM to 12:04 AM on March 22. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled from 9:27 AM to 10:58 AM. Being aware of these timings can assist individuals in planning their activities or avoiding any unfavorable outcomes.

