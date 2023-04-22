Aaj Ka Panchang, 22 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 22 April, 2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Dwitiya and the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe five auspicious festivals on this day: Parashurama Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya, Masik Karthigai, Varshitapa, and Treta Yuga. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the difficulties coming your way throughout and predict how the day is going to be for you.

SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 22

The sunset on Saturday is expected at 6:51 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 7:03 AM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 9:15 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 22

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect up to 7:49 AM, and the Tritiya Tithi will occur later. The Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect up to 11:24 PM after that Rohini Nakshatra will take place. The moon will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi, while the sun will be seen in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 22

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious between 4:21 AM and 5:05 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:54 AM to 12:46 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be active from 6:49 PM to 7:11 PM, and the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed between 2:30 PM and 3:22 PM. Additionally, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will be from 6:51 PM to 7:56 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 22

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 9:04 AM and 10:42 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 5:49 AM to 7:27 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will last from 5:49 AM to 6:41 AM, and then from 6:41 AM to 7:33 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 1:58 PM to 3:35 PM.

