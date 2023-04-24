Aaj Ka Panchang, 24 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 24 April, 2023: The Chaturthi and Panchami Tithi will be observed on April 24, according to the Hindu calendar. To ensure you do not come across any obstacles, while you plan an event, take a look at the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings here. This can also help you in knowing how your day might unfold:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 24

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:57 AM, while the time for sunset is 6:52 PM. The moonrise will occur at 8:32 AM on April 24 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 11:15 PM.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 24

The Chaturthi Tithi will stay in effect till 8:24 AM and after that, Panchami Tithi will take place. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be observed till 2:07 AM on April 25 and then Ardra Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi till 1:13 PM and then, it will be seen in Mithuna Rashi. The sun will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 24

The Brahma Muhurta is from 4:20 AM to 5:03 AM, and the Abhijit Muhurta will be effective from 11:53 AM to 12:46 PM. The Godhuli Muhurta is expected to occur between 6:51 PM and 7:13 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurta will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:23 PM. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurta will come into effect between 6:52 PM and 7:57 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 24

The ashubh muhurta or inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam is from 7:25 AM to 9:03 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam timings are between 1:58 PM and 3:36 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 10:41 AM to 12:19 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here