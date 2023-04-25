Aaj Ka Panchang, 25 April, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 25 April, 2023: The Panchang for this Tuesday will indicate the Panchami and Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe four religious festivals on this day, Shankaracharya Jayanti, Surdas Jayanti, Ramanuja Jayanti, and Skanda Sashti. Read the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 25

The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:46 AM and set at 6:52 PM. Furthermore, the moon is estimated to rise at 9:23 AM, and the moon set will be observed at 12:08 AM on April 26.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 25

The Panchami Tithi will remain in effect until 9:39 AM, after which the Shashthi Tithi will commence. The Adra Nakshatra will prevail up to 4:21 AM on April 26, then after Punarvasu Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Mithuna Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 25

Information on the auspicious timings of various muhurats has been provided by Drik Panchang. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 4:19 AM to 5:03 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which is expected to occur from 11:53 AM to 12:46 PM. Additionally, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to happen from 6:51 PM to 7:13 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:23 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will occur from 6:52 PM to 7:58 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 25

Knowing particular time periods is important, such as the Rahu Kalam, which is regarded as unfavorable and takes place between 3:36 PM and 5:14 PM. Additionally, the Gulikai Kalam happens from 12:19 PM to 1:58 PM, and the Dur Muhurtam is significant during two intervals: 8:28 AM to 9:16 AM and 11:14 PM to 11:57 PM. Moreover, the Yamaganda muhurat is expected to observe from 9:03 AM to 10:41 AM

