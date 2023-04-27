Aaj Ka Panchang, 27.04.2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 27.04.2023: As per the Hindu calendar month of Magha, this Thursday’s Panchang will mark the Saptami and Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will celebrate a religious festival, Ganga Saptami, on this day. Today, the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi while the Sun sign is expected in the Mesha Rashi. Check out the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles on our way and gain valuable insights for a hassle-free day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 27

Advertisement

The sunset is expected to happen at 6:54 PM. Additionally, the Moon is anticipated to rise at 11:13 AM and set at 1:37 AM on April 28.

RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 27

The Moon sign is believed to be in Karka Rashi while the Sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 27

According to Drik Panchang, there are several auspicious timings for muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta is set to take place from 4:17 AM to 5:01 AM while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur from 6:52 PM to 7:14 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:31 PM to 3:23 PM. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled between 6:54 PM and 7:59 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 27

It is essential to be mindful of specific timeframes, especially concerning Rahu Kalam, which is believed to be an inauspicious time. It will be in effect from 1:58 PM to 3:36 PM. Another period to take note of is Gulikai Kalam, which will happen between 9:02 AM and 10:40 AM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam will take place from 10:07 AM to 11:00 AM and 3:23 PM to 4:16 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here