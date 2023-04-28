Aaj Ka Panchang, 28.04.2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 28.04.2023: The panchang for April 28, Friday, will mark the Ashtami and Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. On this day, people from the Hindu community will be observing two religious festivals namely Bagalamukhi Jayanti and Masik Durgashtami, as per Drik Panchang. Read the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and obtain valuable knowledge about how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 28

Advertisement

It is expected that the Sun will rise at 5:43 AM and set at 6:54 PM. Furthermore, the Moon is expected to rise at 12:10 PM and set at 2:13 AM on April 29.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 28

The Ashtami Tithi will remain in effect until 4:01 PM, after which the Navami Tithi will commence. The Pushya Nakshatra will prevail up to 9:53 PM, then after Ashlesha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon sign is believed to be in Karka Rashi, while the Sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 28

Advertisement

The Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:17 AM to 5:00 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 11:52 AM and 12:45 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur from 6:53 PM to 7:15 PM. Moreover, the Vijaya Muhurat will be in place between 2:31 PM and 3:23 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last from 6:54 PM to 7:59 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR ARIL 28

The Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, will occur from 10:40 AM to 12:19 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to happen between 7:22 AM and 9:01 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two periods: from 8:22 AM to 9:14 AM and from 12:45 PM to 1:38 PM while the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 3:37 PM to 5:15 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here