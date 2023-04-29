Aaj Ka Panchang, 29.04.2023: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 29.04.2023: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Navami and the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar. The Rikta Tithi of Shukla Navami is considered inauspicious, therefore one should avoid performing any special or relevant activity in this time period. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will observe the auspicious festival of Sita Navami on this day.

Read about the tithi, favorable and unfavorable periods of the day to conquer any obstacles that may arise and get an idea about how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 29

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:43 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:55 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 1:06 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 2:45 AM on April 30.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 29

The Navami Tithi will be in effect up to 6:22 PM, and the Dashmai Tithi will occur later. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect up to 12:47 PM after that Magha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Karka Rashi up to 12:47 PM, and then after it will be seen in Simha Rashi. On the other hand, the sun will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 29

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious between 4:16 AM and 4:59 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:52 AM to 12:45 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect between 6:54 PM and 7:15 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be honored from 2:31 PM to 3:24 PM. Moreover, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will last from 6:55 PM to 8:00 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 29

The ashubh muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 9:01 AM and 10:40 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 5:43 AM to 7:22 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will last from 5:43 AM to 6:35 AM, and then from 6:35 AM to 7:28 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 1:58 PM to 3:37 PM.

