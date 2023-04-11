Aaj Ka Panchang, April 11: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 11: The Panchang for this Tuesday will indicate the Shashthi and Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. Gain knowledge about the tithi, favorable and unfavorable timings, to tackle all hindrances and acquire valuable insights on the day’s proceedings, ensuring a seamless experience.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 11

The sun is anticipated to rise at 6:00 AM and set at 6:44 PM. Furthermore, the moon is estimated to rise at 12:12 AM on April 12, and the moon set will be observed at 9:24 AM.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 11

The Panchami Tithi will remain in effect until 7:17 AM, after which the Shashthi Tithi will commence up to 5:39 AM on April 12. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will prevail up to 12:58 PM, then after Mula Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Vrishchika Rashi up to 12:58 PM and then it will be seen in Dhanu Rashi. The sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 11

Advertisement

Details about the auspicious timings of various muhurats have been provided by Drik Panchang. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled to happen between 4:30 AM and 5:15 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat which will be in effect from 11:57 PM to 12:48 PM. Additionally, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to occur from 6:43 PM to 7:06 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:21 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is slated to take place from 6:44 PM to 7:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 11

It’s important for people to be aware of various timings of significance. Rahu Kalam, which is believed to bring bad luck, occurs from 3:33 PM to 5:09 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to occur between 12:22 PM and 1:58 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two-time slots, from 8:33 AM to 9:24 AM and from 11:14 PM to 11:59 PM on April 11. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled from 9:11 AM to 10:47 AM.

Read all the Latest India News here