Aaj Ka Panchang, April 3: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 3: This Monday, devotees will observe fast on Pradosh Vrat. As per the Hindu calendar, the Panchang of April 3 will mark the Dwadashi and Trayodashi tithi in the Magha nakshatra of Shukla Paksha. Apart from Pradosh Vrat, the devotees will also be observing Ganda Moola, today. In a bid to make sure that you do not face any obstacles, while performing any prayer or event plan for the day by checking out the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of Monday, April 3. This will also help you in knowing how your day will unfold:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 3

The sunrise is expected to take place at 06:09 AM. The time for sunset is 06:40 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 04:11 PM on April 3 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 05:14 AM, on April 4.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 3

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect up to 06:24 PM and after that Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Magha Nakshatra will be observed till 07:24 AM, then Purva Phalguni will occur and it will be observed till April 04 up to 03:06 AM. The Moon will be placed in the Simha Rashi, while the sun will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 3

Let’s take a quick look at all the auspicious timings. Beginning from the Brahma Muhurta, it will be considered auspicious from 04:37 AM to 05:23 AM, and the Abhijit Muhurta will be effective from 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM. While the Godhuli Muhurta is likely to occur between 06:39 PM and 07:02 PM, the Vijaya Muhurta will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurta will be in effect between 6:40 PM and 7:49 PM, same as April 2.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 2

Now, the devotees must be extremely careful of the inauspicious timings. The ashubh muhurta for the Rahu Kalam is beginning from 07:43 AM to 09:17 AM, whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 01:58 PM and 03:32 PM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 10:51 AM to 12:25 PM, while the Baana muhurta will take place in Mrityu from 10:35 AM to full night.

