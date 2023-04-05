Aaj Ka Panchang, April 5: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 5: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Chaturdashi and the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to the Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing three religious festivals namely Panguni Uthiram, Chaitra Purnima Vrat, and Anvadhan on this day. Read to know the tithi, auspicious timings, and inauspicious timings mentioned below to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and know how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 5

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:07 AM and the sun will set at 6:41 PM. The Moon is expected to rise at 6:01 PM and no moonset will occur.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 5

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect up to 9:19 AM and after that, the Purnima Tithi will take place. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:23 AM and then Hasta Nakshatra will be observed. The Moon sign will be seen in Kanya Rashi whereas the sun sign will appear in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 5

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 4:36 AM to 5:21 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:40 PM and 7:03 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat is from 6:41 PM to 7:49 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 5

The inauspicious timing for the Rahu Kalam is from 12:24 PM to 1:58 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 10:50 AM and 12:24 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is from 11:59 PM to 12:49 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 7:41 AM to 9:16 AM.

