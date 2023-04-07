Aaj Ka Panchang, April 7: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 7: The Panchang will signify the Pratipada and Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha on Friday, April 7 as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing a religious festival called Vaishakha on this day. Gain insights into how your day will unfold and overcome all the obstacles coming your way by reading about the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 7

It is anticipated that the sun will rise at 6:05 AM and set at 6:42 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 7:56 PM and set at 6:41 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 7

The Pratipada Tithi will remain in effect until 10:20 AM, after which the Dwitiya Tithi will commence. The Chitra Nakshatra will prevail up to 1:33 PM, then after Swati Nakshatra will occur. The moon sign is believed to be in Tula Rashi, while the sun sign will be observed in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 7

The Brahma Muhurta will be from 4:34 AM to 5:19 AM, while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 11:58 AM and 12:49 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to take place from 6:41 PM to 7:04 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be held from 6:42 PM to 7:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 7

The Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious, occurs from 10:49 AM to 12:24 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to happen between 7:40 AM and 9:14 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant during two periods: from 8:36 AM to 9:27 AM and from 12:49 PM to 1:39 PM while the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 3:33 PM to 5:07 PM, and the Baana muhurat from Raja up to 12:05 PM.

