Aaj Ka Panchang, April 8: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, APRIL 8: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Dwitiya and the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar. Krishna Dwitiya and Krishna Tritiya are both regarded as favourable for carrying out auspicious activities, which is why they are included in the list of shubh muhurat timings. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to overcome all the difficulties coming your way throughout and predict how the day is going to be for you.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON APRIL 8

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:04 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:43 PM. The moonrise is assumed to be at 8:57 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 7:13 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR APRIL 8

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect up to 10:10 AM, and the Tritiya Tithi will occur later. The Swati Nakshatra will be in effect up to 1:59 PM after that Vishakha Nakshatra will take place, according to Drik Panchang. The moon will be placed in the Tula Rashi, while the sun will be seen in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR APRIL 8

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 4:33 AM to 5:18 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:41 PM to 7:04 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:20 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat timings will take place from 6:43 PM to 7:51 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR

The Ashubh Muhurat or the inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kalam lies between 9:14 AM and 10:48 AM whereas the Gulikai Kalam will be observed from 6:04 AM to 7:39 AM. The Dur Muhurtam will last from 6:04 AM to 6:54 AM, and then from 6:54 AM to 7:45 AM. The Yamaganda Muhurat will be effective from 1:58 PM to 3:33 PM.

