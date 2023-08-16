Aaj Ka Panchang, August 16, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 16, 2023: The Amavasya Tithi and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, August 16, according to Drik Panchang. However, both Shukla Amavasya and Shukla Pratipada are not considered auspicious for engaging in important activities and are therefore excluded from the shubh muhurat timings. On this particular day, Hindus will commemorate three significant festivals: Shravana Adhika Maas Ends, Shravana Adhika Amavasya, and Anvadhan.

To ensure a day abundant in success and blessings, it is important to grasp the significance of these lunar days and familiarize oneself with the optimal timings for various activities. This preparation plays a pivotal role in maintaining a continuous flow of positive energy throughout the day’s endeavors.

SUNRISE, SUNSET ON AUGUST 16

The sun is expected to rise at 5:50 AM and set at 7:00 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 16

The Amavasya Tithi is predicted to continue until 3:07 PM, after which the Pratipada Tithi will begin. The Ashlesha Nakshatra is set to prevail until 4:57 PM, after which another inauspicious Magha Nakshatra will take its place. During this time frame, the moon is expected to be in the Karka Rashi (Cancer) until 4:57 PM, while the sun is anticipated to be in the Simha Rashi (Leo).

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 16

The schedule for favorable timings unfolds as follows: The Brahma Muhurta, a highly auspicious time for spiritual practices and meditation, is expected to occur from 4:24 AM to 5:07 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is expected to occur between 4:46 AM and 5:50 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat, which is considered favorable for various tasks, is anticipated from 7:00 PM to 7:22 PM. Another auspicious time known as Vijaya Muhurta is predicted to unfold between 2:37 PM and 03:29 PM. The Nishita Muhurta is slated to occur from 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 17.