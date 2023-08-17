Aaj Ka Panchang, August 17, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, AUGUST 17, 2023: The Pratipada Tithi and the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Thursday, August 17, according to Drik Panchang. On this day, the devotees will observe three religious festivals namely, Simha Sankranti, Chandra Darshana, and Ishti. In order to have a productive day and successfully navigate challenges, it is essential to grasp the importance of Tithi (lunar day) and to stay mindful of both favourable and unfavourable timings as outlined in the information provided.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON AUGUST 17

The sun is expected to rise at 5:51 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 6:59 PM. The moon is said to rise at 6:24 AM on August 17 and is anticipated to set at 7:48 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR AUGUST 17

The Pratipada Tithi is expected to continue until 5:35 PM on August 17, and after that, the Dwitiya Tithi will begin. The auspicious Magha Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 7:58 PM on August 17, and later it will be replaced by another Nakshatra named Purva Phalguni. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Simha Rashi whereas the sun is anticipated to be observed in the Karka Rashi up to 1:44 PM. Later, the sun is slated to be seen in Simha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR AUGUST 17

The auspicious Brahma Muhurta is expected to occur from 4:24 AM to 5:08 AM, followed by the Pratah Sandhya between 4:46 AM and 5:51 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is set to take place from 6:59 PM to 7:21 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, considered favourable, is predicted to fall between 2:36 PM and 3:29 PM. Lastly, on August 18, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to occur from 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM.