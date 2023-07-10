Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Aaj Ka Panchang, July 10, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 10, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 10, 2023: Devotees will be observing the first Shravan Somwar vrat. Check out tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and other details here.

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 05:00 IST

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 10, 2023: The sunrise is scheduled for 5:30 AM, while the sunset is expected to happen at 7:22 PM. (Image: Shutterstock).
AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 10, 2023: Sunday will mark the Ashtami and Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Ashtami is considered a normal time for most auspicious activities and is therefore included in shubh muhurat timings. However, Krishna Navami is not considered favourable for auspicious activities and is excluded from shubh muhurat timings. On this day, Hindus will be observing the first Shravan Somwar vrat. To ensure a proper understanding of the rituals, it is recommended to familiarize yourself with the essential details beforehand. Below, you will find information about the auspicious timings, inauspicious periods, and other important details you need to know.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 10

The sunrise is scheduled for 5:30 AM, while the sunset is expected to happen at 7:22 PM. The moonrise will be observed at 12:26 AM on July 11, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 12:43 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 10

The Ashtami Tithi is predicted to continue until 6:43 PM on July 10, following which the Navami Tithi will commence. The Revati Nakshatra is anticipated to be visible until 6:59 PM on July 10. Subsequently, the Ashwini Nakshatra will take its place and persist until 12:57 AM on July 11. The moon is expected to be seen in the Meena Rashi until 6:59 PM, after which it will be visible in the Mesha Rashi. Meanwhile, the sun is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 10

The Brahma Muhurta, a highly auspicious time, is expected to occur from 4:09 AM to 4:50 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya, another favourable period, is predicted to take place between 4:30 AM and 5:30 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat, a special and auspicious time, is expected to happen from 7:21 PM to 7:41 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya Muhurta, another auspicious time in the evening, is likely to occur between 2:45 PM and 3:40 PM. On July 11, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled to take place from 12:06 AM to 12:47 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 10

    • Rahu Kalam is predicted to take place from 7:14 AM to 8:58 AM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta will occur between 10:42 AM and 12:26 PM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to be from 2:10 PM to 3:54 PM.

    On July 11, the Aadal Yoga is predicted to happen from 6:59 PM to 5:31 AM. During the Varjyam Muhurta, which is a time window where no auspicious Muhurta is suggested, it is expected to occur from 7:14 AM to 8:48 AM.

    first published: July 10, 2023, 05:00 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 05:00 IST
