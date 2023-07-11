Aaj Ka Panchang, July 11, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 11, 2023: This Tuesday will mark the Navami and Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Navami is not considered favourable for most auspicious activities and is therefore excluded from shubh muhurat timings. Krishna Dashami, on the other hand, is considered favourable for auspicious activities and is included in shubh muhurat timings. It is important to note that on this day, Hindus will be observing the second Mangala Gauri vrat. To ensure a proper understanding of the rituals, it is advisable to acquaint oneself with the essential details in advance. Here, you can check information about the shubh muhurat timings, Ashubh Muhurat timings, and other important details you need to know.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 11

The scheduled time for sunrise is 5:31 AM, and the anticipated time for sunset is 7:22 PM. The moonrise is expected at 1:00 AM on July 12, while the moonset is expected to take place at 1:44 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 11

The Navami Tithi is predicted to extend until 6:04 PM on July 11, after which the Dashami Tithi will commence. The Ashwini Nakshatra, known for auspicious activities, is anticipated to be visible until 7:04 PM on July 11. Following that, the Bharani Nakshatra, regarded as unfavourable for most auspicious activities, will replace it and persist until 7:43 PM on July 12. The moon is expected to be in the Mesha Rashi while the sun is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 11

The Brahma Muhurta, considered highly auspicious, is expected to take place from 4:10 AM to 4:50 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya, another favourable period, is predicted to occur between 4:30 AM to 5:31 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted from 7:21 PM to 7:41 PM and the Vijaya Muhurta is likely to occur between 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM. On July 12, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:06 AM to 12:47 AM.