Home » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, July 12, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 12, 2023: Krishna Dashami and Krishna Ekadashi are both considered auspicious for different activities. Check out tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings, and other details here.

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 12, 2023: The sunrise is set to occur at 5:31 AM, followed by the sunset at 7:22 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)
AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 12, 2023: The Dashami Tithi and the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, July 12, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Dashami and Krishna Ekadashi are both considered auspicious for different activities and are included in the list of favorable timings. Although there are no specific festivals scheduled for this day, it is still advisable to learn about the Tithi (the lunar day), auspicious, and inauspicious timings. Having this knowledge can help you have a successful day and deal with any obstacles that may come your way. So, check out this information below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 12

The sunrise is set to occur at 5:31 AM, followed by the sunset at 7:22 PM. The moonrise is anticipated to happen at 1:36 AM on July 13, and the moonset is expected at 2:45 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 12

The Dashami Tithi is expected to continue until 5:59 PM on July 12, and then the Ekadashi Tithi will begin. The Bharani Nakshatra, which is not considered auspicious for important events, will be visible until 7:43 PM on July 12. After that, the Krittika Nakshatra, also considered unfavorable for most auspicious activities, will replace it and remain until 8:52 PM on July 13. In terms of the moon’s position, it is predicted to be in the Mesha Rashi until 1:58 AM on July 13, and then it will move to the Vrishabha Rashi. Meanwhile, the sun is predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 12

The Brahma Muhurta is expected to take place from 4:10 AM to 4:51 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is predicted to occur between 4:31 AM to 5:31 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to be from 7:20 PM to 7:41 PM, and the Vijaya Muhurta is likely to occur between 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM. On July 13, the Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:07 AM to 12:47 AM. Additionally, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is predicted to happen from 07:43 PM on July 12 to 05:32 AM on July 13, offering a period of auspiciousness for various activities.

    • ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 12

    The Rahu Kalam, a period considered inauspicious for important activities, is predicted to occur from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM. Following that, the Yamaganda Muhurta, which is also considered unfavorable, will take place between 7:15 AM to 8:59 AM. The Gulikai Kalam is expected to be from 10:43 AM to 12:27 PM. On the other hand, the Vidaal Yoga is predicted to happen from 5:31 AM to 07:43 PM. However, during the Baana Muhurta, Roga is expected to start at 12:42 AM on July 13 and continues throughout the night.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 05:00 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 05:00 IST
