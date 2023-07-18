Aaj Ka Panchang, July 18, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal, and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 18, 2023: The Pratipada Tithi and the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, July 18, according to Drik Panchang. Shukla Pratipada is not considered auspicious due to weak Chandra, so it is not included in the shubh muhurat timings. However, Dwitiya is considered auspicious and is included in the shubh muhurat timings. On this day, Hindus will celebrate two festivals - Leaped First Shravan Mangala Gauri Vrat and Ishti. To ensure a successful day and overcome obstacles, it is advisable to understand the significance of the Tithi (lunar day) and the auspicious and inauspicious timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 18

The sun is expected to rise at 5:35 AM, and it will set at 7:20 PM. As for the moon, it will rise at 5:42 AM and set at 8:07 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 18

The Pratipada Tithi is expected to last until 2:09 AM on July 19. After that, the Dwitiya Tithi will begin. The auspicious Pushya Nakshatra will be visible throughout the night and is expected to end on July 19 at 7:58 AM. However, it will be replaced by an inauspicious Nakshatra called Kinstughna. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi, and similarly, the sun is also expected to be in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 18

The Brahma Muhurta, an auspicious time, is expected to be from 4:13 AM to 4:54 AM. After that, the Pratah Sandhya is predicted to take place between 4:33 AM to 5:35 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to occur from 7:19 PM to 7:39 PM, providing another auspicious time. Additionally, the Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered favourable, is likely to take place between 2:34 PM to 3:25 PM. On July 19, the Nishita Muhurta, a favourable time for specific events, is scheduled from 12:04 AM to 12:48 AM.