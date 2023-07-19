Aaj Ka Panchang, July 19, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 19, 2023: The Dwitiya Tithi and the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, July 19, according to Drik Panchang. Both the tithis are considered favourable and are included in the auspicious timing for various auspicious activities. Hindus will be celebrating the festival called Adhika Chandra Darshana on this day. To ensure a prosperous day and overcome challenges, it is recommended to gain the significance of the lunar day and have knowledge about favourable and unfavourable timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 19

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:35 AM whereas the sunset is predicted to take place at 7:20 PM. The moon will rise at 6:39 AM and set at 8:44 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 19

The Dwitiya Tithi is expected to continue until 4:30 AM on July 20, and after that, the Tritiya Tithi will start. The auspicious Pushya Nakshatra will be visible until 7:58 AM followed by the inauspicious Ashlesha Nakshatra. The moon is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi, and likewise, the sun is also expected to be in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 19

The Brahma Muhurta is likely to occur from 4:13 AM to 4:54 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is likely to occur between 4:34 AM and 5:35 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place from 7:18 PM to 7:39 PM. The Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered favourable, is predicted to take place between 2:45 PM and 3:40 PM. The Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM on July 20.