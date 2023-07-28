Aaj Ka Panchang, July 28, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 28, 2023: The Dashami Tithi and the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Friday, July 28, according to Drik Panchang. Both Shukla Dashami and Shukla Ekadashi are considered auspicious and are included in the shubh muhurat timings as they bring good luck for various activities. To ensure a successful and blessed day, it is crucial to understand the significance of these lunar days and be aware of favorable and unfavorable timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 28

The sun will rise at 5:40 AM and set at 7:15 PM. The moon, on the other hand, is expected to rise at 3:05 PM and set at 1:32 AM on July 29.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 28

The Dashami Tithi will continue until 2:51 PM, and after that, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin. The favorable Anuradha Nakshatra will be visible until 12:55 AM on July 29, followed by another auspicious Nakshatra called Jyeshtha. The moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi, while the sun is expected to be in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 28

The Brahma Muhurta is slated to occur from 4:17 AM to 4:58 AM. After that, the Pratah Sandhya, a suitable period for morning prayers, is predicted between 4:38 AM and 5:40 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur from 7:15 PM to 7:36 PM. Another shubh time for various tasks, Vijaya Muhurta, is expected from 2:43 PM to 3:38 PM. The Nishita Muhurta is scheduled from 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM on July 29.