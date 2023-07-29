Aaj Ka Panchang, July 29, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 29, 2023: The Ekadashi Tithi and the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Saturday, July 29, according to Drik Panchang. Shukla Ekadashi is regarded as highly auspicious, making it eligible for inclusion in the list of Good Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Dwadashi is considered moderately auspicious, and as a result, it is also included in the Good Muhurat timings.

Devotees will celebrate a religious festival namely Padmini Ekadashi on this day. To have a productive day and overcome obstacles, understanding the significance of Tithi (lunar day) and being aware of auspicious and inauspicious timings are crucial. Refer to the following details given below.

Advertisement

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 29

The sun is expected to rise at 5:41 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:14 PM. The moon is anticipated to rise at 4:13 PM on July 29 and set at 2:27 AM on July 30.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 29

Advertisement

The Ekadashi Tithi is expected to continue until 1:05 PM on July 29, and after that, the Dwadashi Tithi will begin. The auspicious Jyeshtha Nakshatra is expected to take place up to 11:35 PM, and later it will be replaced by another auspicious Nakshatra called Mula. The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Vrishchika Rashi until 11:35 PM, post which it is slated to occur in the Dhanu Rashi. As for the sun, it is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 29

Advertisement

The Brahma Muhurta, considered auspicious, is expected to be from 4:17 AM to 4:59 AM. Following that, the Pratah Sandhya is set to occur between 4:38 AM and 5:41 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is anticipated to take place from 7:14 PM to 7:35 PM, providing another auspicious time. The Vijaya Muhurta, which is also considered favourable, is expected to occur between 2:43 PM and 3:37 PM. On July 30, the Nishita Muhurta, which is also an auspicious time for specific events, is scheduled to occur from 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM on July 30.