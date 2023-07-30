Aaj Ka Panchang, July 30, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 30, 2023: The Dwadashi and Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Sunday, July 30. Devotees will observe the Padmini Ekadashi Parana on this auspicious day of the month of Sawan. Ekadashi Parana is performed after daybreak on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. Unless Dwadashi ends before sunrise, Parana must be performed inside Dwadashi Tithi. Before carrying out any ritual, ensure to verify the tithi, auspicious moments, and inauspicious hours. This knowledge can offer valuable insights into your day’s trajectory and aid in circumventing various issues.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 30

The sunrise is likely to occur around 5:41 AM, while the sunset is predicted around 7:14 PM. The moonrise is expected to be observed at 5:19 PM and the moonset is slated to take place at 3:32 AM on July 31.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 30

The Dwadashi Tithi is predicted to stay in effect up to 10:34 AM, after which the Trayodashi Tithi is to start. The Mula Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed until 9:32 PM after which the Purva Ashadha Nakshatra is to take place. On this day, the Moon is predicted to be seen in the Dhanu Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is anticipated to be observed in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 30

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 4:18 AM to 4:59 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 12:00 PM to 12:54 PM. The time frame for the Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:14 PM to 7:35 PM, while the Vijaya muhurta is said to be observed from 2:43 PM to 3:37 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is likely to stretch between 7:14 PM and 8:16 PM. The Pratah Sandhya muhurta can be observed from 4:38 AM to 5:41 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is considered to take place from 3:41 PM to 5:09 PM.