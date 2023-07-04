Aaj Ka Panchang, July 4, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 04.07.2023: The Pratipada and Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Tuesday, July 04, according to Drik Panchang. The month of Shravana begins. Devotees will observe the first Mangala Gauri Vrat. This is observed by married women on each Tuesday in the month of Shravana. Check the tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable hours before performing any ritual today. This information can also provide insight into the path of your day and help you avoid many obstacles.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 04

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:58 AM whereas the sunset is expected to happen at 6:50 PM. The moonrise will occur at 8:01 PM and the moonset take place at 6:34 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 04

The Pratipada Tithi will stay in effect until 1:38 PM, and soon after, the Dwitiya Tithi will start. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be observed until 8:25 AM, and the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will occur after that. On this day, the Moon will be seen in the Dhanu Rashi and the sun will be seen in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 04

The auspicious times for the day are as follows: The Brahma muhurta is predicted to take place from 3:32 AM to 4:14 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:13 AM to 12:07 PM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 6:24 PM to 6:45 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be observed from 1:55 PM to 2:49 PM. Furthermore, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will stretch between 6:25 PM and 7:28 PM; the NIshita muhurta will extend from 11:20 PM to 12:02 PM; the Pratah Sandhya muhurta will extend from 3:53 AM to 4:56 AM. Lastly, the Amrit Kalam muhurta is from 12:00 PM to 1:24 AM the following day.