Aaj Ka Panchang, July 5, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 5, 2023: The Dwitiya Tithi and the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, July 5, according to Drik Panchang. Krishna Dwitiya and Krishna Tritiya are both regarded as auspicious periods for various activities, thus earning them a place in the list of favorable Muhurat timings. In order to have a successful day and effectively handle any obstacles, it is advisable to acquaint yourself with the tithi, auspicious timings, and unauspicious periods before engaging in any religious ceremonies. Being aware of this information can offer valuable guidance and enhance your ability to navigate through the day smoothly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 5

The sunrise is likely to take place at 5:28 AM, while the sunset is anticipated to occur at 7:23 PM. On the other hand, the moonrise is estimated to be seen at 9:29 PM on July 5, and the timing for the moonset is likely to be 7:09 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 5

The Dwitiya Tithi is stated to stay in effect until 10:02 AM on July 5, and soon after, the Tritiya Tithi will start. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra is estimated to be observed up to 5:39 AM, post which the Shravana Nakshatra will occur till 2:56 AM on July 6. Additionally, the moon is slated to be seen in Makara Rashi while the sun is considered to be observed in Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURTA FOR JULY 5

The auspicious timings of the day include the Brahma muhurta, which is predicted to take place from 4:08 AM to 4:48 AM. The time frame for Godhuli muhurta is anticipated to be from 7:22 PM to 7:42 PM while the Vijaya muhurta is estimated to be observed from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM. Additionally, the Sayahna Sandhya muhurta is predicted to take place between 7:23 PM and 8:24 PM. Lastly, the Pratah Sandhya muhurta is said to extend from 4:28 AM to 5:28 AM.