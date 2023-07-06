Aaj Ka Panchang, July 6, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, 6.7.2023: The Tritiya and Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Sawan will fall on Thursday, July 6, as per the Panchang. The Jayaparvati Vrat or Gauri Vrat, which is observed by the unmarried women to seek blessings of Goddess Parvati ends on this day. The fasting day starts on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi and ends on Krishna Paksha Tritiya Tithi. Check the Tithi, auspicious, and unfavourable hours before performing any ritual onThursday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON THURSDAY, JULY 06

The sunrise is expected at 4:56 AM, while the sunset will take place at 6:25 PM. The moonrise will occur at 9:17 PM and the moonset is expected at 7:46 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 06

The Tritiya Tithi will continue until 6:30 AM, and soon after, the Chaturthi Tithi will start. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will prevail till 12:25 AM on July 7. On this day, the Moon will be seen in the Makara Rashi till 1:38 PM and the sun will be seen positioned in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 06

The Brahma muhurta is predicted to prevail from 3:32 AM to 4:14 AM. The Abhijit muhurta will continue from 11:14 AM to 12:08 PM. The Godhuli muhurat period is anticipated to be from 6:24 PM to 6:45 PM. The Vijaya muhurta will be from 1:56 PM to 2:49 PM.

The Sayahna Sandhya muhurta will be between 6:25 PM and 7:28 PM while the Nishita muhurta will extend from 12:06 AM to 12:46 AM on Jul 7. The Amrit Kalam muhurta will be from 3:06 PM to 4:32 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 06