Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Aaj Ka Panchang, July 7, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 7, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 7, 2023: Friday is the fifth day of the auspicious month of Sawan or Shravan

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, July 7, 2023: The sunrise is expected at 5:29 AM while the sunset is predicted to be at 7:23 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)
Aaj Ka Panchang, July 7, 2023: The sunrise is expected at 5:29 AM while the sunset is predicted to be at 7:23 PM. (Image: Shutterstock)

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 7, 2023: The Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Sawan will fall on Friday, July 7. There are no special festivals, fasts, or pujas on this day. It is the fifth day of the auspicious month of Shawan or Shraavan. Check the tithi, auspicious timings, and unfavorable hours before performing any daily ritual on Friday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 7

The sunrise is expected at 5:29 AM while the sunset is predicted to be at 7:23 PM. The moonrise will occur at 10:49 PM and the moonset will occur at 9:32 AM.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 7

The Panchami Tithi will continue till 12:17 AM on July 8 and soon after, the Shashthi Tithi will start. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be observed until 10:16 PM, and the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will come into position after that. On this day, the Moon will be positioned in the Kumbha Rashi and the sun will be observed in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 7

The Brahma muhurta on Friday is predicted to be from 4:08 AM to 4:49 AM. The Abhijit muhurta stretches from 11:58 AM to 12:54 PM. The duration for Godhuli muhurta will be from 7:21 PM to 7:42 PM.

The Vijaya muhurta will be from 2:45PMto3:40PM while the Nishitha muhurta will prevail from 12:06 AM to 12:46 AM on July 8.

Advertisement

The Amrit Kalam muhurta, which is considered the most auspicious period during the day, is from 3:43 PM to 5:10 PM.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 7

    The Rahu Kalam will continue from 10:42 AM to 12:26 PM while the Gulikai Kalam will prevail between 7:13 AM to 8:58 AM. The Yamaganda muhurta will be effective from 3:54 PM to 5:39 PM.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 07, 2023, 05:00 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 05:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App