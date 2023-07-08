Aaj Ka Panchang, July 8: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

Trends :Weather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollBengal Poll ViolenceHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Aaj Ka Panchang, July 8, 2023: Devotees will be observing the Shashthi and Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha on Saturday. Check out the auspicious timings, inauspicious periods, and other details here.

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 05:00 IST

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 8, 2023: This Saturday, we will be observing the Shashthi and Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, according to Drik Panchang. Both Krishna Shashthi and Krishna Saptami are considered beneficial for important activities and are included in the Good Muhurat timings. There are no specific festivals or pujas scheduled for this day. It is recommended to familiarize yourself with the essential details before engaging in any rituals. Take a look below to learn about the auspicious timings, inauspicious periods, and other important information you need to know.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 8

The sunrise is scheduled for 5:30 AM, while the sunset is predicted to happen at 7:23 PM. The moonrise will be observed at 11:23 PM on July 8, and the moonset is expected to take place at 10:38 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 8

The Shashthi Tithi is expected to last until 9:51 PM on July 8, after which the Saptami Tithi will begin. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra began at 10:16 PM on July 7 and is expected to be visible until 8:36 PM on July 8. After that, the Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will replace it and continue until 2:16 AM on July 9. The moon is predicted to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi until 2:58 PM, and then it will be visible in the Meena Rashi. Meanwhile, the sun is expected to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 8

The Brahma Muhurta is expected to occur between 4:09 AM and 4:49 AM. After that, the Pratah Sandhya, another favourable period, is predicted to happen from 4:29 AM to 5:30 AM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat, a special time, is expected to take place between 7:21 PM to 7:42 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat, another auspicious time in the evening, is likely to happen between 7:23 PM to 8:23 PM. On July 9, the Nishita Muhurta will occur from 12:06 AM to 12:47 AM.

The Ravi Yoga, an auspicious yoga, will take place from 8:36 PM to 5:30 AM on July 9.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 8

    • Rahu Kalam, a time considered inauspicious, is expected to take place from 8:58 AM to 10:42 AM. After that, Yamaganda Muhurta, another unfavourable time, will occur between 2:10 PM to 3:54 PM.

    The Gulikai Kalam, which is also considered an inauspicious period, is expected to be from 5:30 AM to 7:14 AM. On July 9, the Aadal Yoga, a specific combination of planetary positions, is predicted to happen from 8:36 PM to 5:30 AM.

    first published: July 08, 2023, 05:00 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 05:00 IST
