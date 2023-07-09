Aaj Ka Panchang, July 9, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JULY 9, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang marks an important day with the presence of the Saptami Tithi and the Ashtami Tithi in the Krishna Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, devotees will observe three religious festivals namely, Bhanu Saptami, Kalashtami, and Masik Krishna Janmashtami. It is recommended to possess a thorough grasp of the tithi, encompassing both auspicious and unauspicious timings, to effectively confront potential obstacles that may arise during the day and predict daily happenings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JULY 9

Advertisement

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:30 AM and the sunset is predicted to be observed at 7:22 PM. It is estimated that the moonrise will be seen at 11:54 PM and the moonset will take place at 11:41 AM on July 9.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JULY 9

Several significant auspicious timings should be considered. The day begins with the Brahma Muhurta, which is scheduled from 4:09 AM to 4:50 AM. After that, the Abhijit Muhurat is expected to occur between 11:58 AM and 12:54 PM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place from 7:21 PM to 7:41 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat spans from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is likely to happen between 7:22 PM and 8:23 PM.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JULY 9

There are several noteworthy auspicious timings to take into account. The day starts with the Brahma Muhurta, scheduled between 4:09 AM and 4:50 AM. Following that, the Abhijit Muhurat is expected to occur from 11:58 AM to 12:54 PM. In the evening, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to take place between 7:21 PM and 7:41 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat spans from 2:45 PM to 3:40 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is likely to happen between 7:22 PM and 8:23 PM.