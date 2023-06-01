Aaj Ka Panchang, June 1, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 1, 2023: This Thursday’s Panchang will feature the Dwadashi and Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar month of Magha. Shukla Dwadashi is commonly regarded as suitable for various auspicious endeavors, making it a part of favourable Muhurat timings. Similarly, Shukla Trayodashi is seen as advantageous for a range of auspicious activities, thus earning its place in favourable Muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees will celebrate two religious festivals namely, Nirjala Ekadashi Parana and Pradosh Vrat on this day. To accurately forecast events throughout the day, it is crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious intervals, and inauspicious intervals.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 1

The sunrise is predicted to take place at 5:24 AM, while the sunset is expected to occur at 7:14 PM. The Moon is anticipated to rise at 4:28 PM on June 1 and set at 3:43 AM on June 2.

TITHI, RASHI, AND NAKSHATRA DETAILS FOR JUNE 1

According to Drik Panchang, the Dwadashi tithi will be observed until 1: 39 PM on June 1, after that the Trayodashi tithi will begin. The moon sign is believed to be in Tula Rashi, while the sun sign will be in Vrishabha Rashi. The Chitra Nakshatra is estimated to be observed up to 6:48 AM, post which the Swati Nakshatra.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 1

Throughout the day, various propitious time slots can be identified. The Brahma Muhurta, spanning from 4:02 AM to 4:43 AM, is regarded as one such auspicious timing. Another favorable period known as the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place between 7:13 PM and 7:33 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat, occurring from 2:37 PM to 3:33 PM, is another significant time frame. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is set to happen between 7:14 PM and 8:15 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 1

It is important to be aware of specific time intervals, especially when considering inauspicious periods like Rahu Kalam. According to Drik Panchang, Rahu Kalam is believed to occur between 2:03 PM and 3:47 PM. Another significant time frame is Gulikai Kalam, which is from 8:51 AM to 10:35 AM. Additionally, the Dur Muhurtam is expected from 10:01 AM to 10:56 AM and from 3:33 PM to 4:28 PM.