Aaj Ka Panchang, June 10, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 10, 2023: This Monday’s Panchang will mark the Saptami Tithi and the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. Krishna Saptami is regarded as favourable for a wide range of auspicious endeavours, which is why it is incorporated into the schedule of shubh muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Ashtami is deemed suitable but not exceptional for most auspicious activities, thus making it a part of the shubh muhurat timings.

According to Drik Panchang, people will observe two religious festivals namely Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami on this day. Having a comprehensive comprehension of the tithi, including auspicious and inauspicious periods, is essential for effectively maneuvering through daily obstacles and foreseeing future occurrences.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 10

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:23 AM while the timing for sunset is predicted at 7:18 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 12:49 AM on June 11 and the timing for the moonset is likely to prevail at 11:43 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 10

The Saptami Tithi is estimated to be in effect up to 2:01 PM on June 10 and then after, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed till 3:39 PM, post which the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will occur. The moon is predicted to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi while the sun is assumed to observe in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 10

The period between 4:02 AM and 4:42 AM is estimated as the auspicious Brahma Muhurta. Effective timing is believed to exist from 11:53 AM to 12:48 PM during the Abhijit Muhurat. The expected occurrence of the Godhuli Muhurat is between 7:17 PM and 7:37 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:40 PM to 3:36 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is considered to take place from 7:18 PM to 8:19 PM.