Aaj Ka Panchang, June 11, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 11, 2023: This Sunday’s Panchang marks an important day with the presence of both Ashtami Tithi and Navami Tithi in the Krishna Paksha. Krishna Ashtami is regarded as suitable for most auspicious events and therefore included in the selection of favourable Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Navami, being a Rikta Tithi, is deemed unfavourable for auspicious activities, and as a result, it is not included in the list of favourable Muhurat timings. To overcome potential obstacles and anticipate daily events, it is recommended to have a thorough grasp of the tithi, encompassing both favourable and unfavourable timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 11

The sunrise is expected to occur at 5:23 AM and the sunset is predicted to take place at 7:19 PM. It is estimated that the moonrise will occur at 1:21 AM on June 12 and the moonset will take place at 12:46 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 11

The Ashtami Tithi is likely to be in effect up to 12:05 PM following which Navami Tithi will take place. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra is anticipated to be observed till 2:32 PM on June 11, post which Uttara Bhadrapada will occur. The moon is predicted to be in the Kumbha Rashi up to 8:46 AM, post which it will be observed in Meena Rashi. On the other hand, the sun is estimated to be seen in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 11

There are multiple significant Muhurat timings worth noting. The day commences with the Brahma Muhurta, a sacred period predicted to occur between 4:02 AM and 4:43 AM. This time frame is ideal for engaging in spiritual practices, meditation, and setting positive intentions for the upcoming day. Subsequently, between 11:53 AM and 12:49 PM, the Abhijit Muhurat is expected to take place. In the evening, from 7:18 PM to 7:38 PM, the Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to occur, providing a favourable window for various activities. The Vijaya Muhurat is likely to occur from 2:40 PM to 3:36 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is expected to take place between 7:19 PM and 8:19 PM.