Aaj Ka Panchang, June 13, 2023: Check Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, And Other Details For Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 13, 2023: This Tuesday will witness the occurrence of Dashami and Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magha. Krishna Dashami is included in the auspicious timings for the most favourable activities, making it a part of shubh muhurat. Similarly, Krishna Ekadashi is included in the auspicious timings for most activities, making it a part of shubh muhurat. Gain crucial insights into the tithi, auspicious moments, and unauspicious timings of the day to foresee potential obstacles that may arise throughout your day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 13

The sun is anticipated to rise at 5:23 AM and set at 7:20 PM. Furthermore, the moon is estimated to rise at 2:23 AM on June 14 and is expected to set at 2:48 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 13

The Dashami Tithi is considered to remain in effect until 9:28 AM on June 13, after that the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra is estimated to prevail up to 1:32 PM, post which the Ashwini Nakshatra occurs. The moon sign is believed to be observed in Meena Rashi up to 1:32 PM on June 13 while the sun sign is anticipated to be observed in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 13

Drik Panchang has provided details regarding the timings of auspicious muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled to take place between 4:02 AM and 4:43 AM, followed by the Abhijit Muhurat occurring from 11:53 AM to 12:49 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be observed from 7:18 PM to 7:38 PM, while the Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect between 2:41 PM and 3:36 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is anticipated to occur from 7:20 PM to 8:20 PM.