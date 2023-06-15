Aaj Ka Panchang, June 15, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 15, 2023: This Thursday’s Panchang will feature the Dwadashi Tithi and the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, Hindus will observe four religious festivals namely, Yogini Ekadashi Parana, Mithuna Sankranti, Masik Karthigai, and Pradosh Vrat on this day. It is crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of the tithi, and nakshatra, as well as auspicious and inauspicious periods, as this knowledge plays a pivotal role in making accurate forecasts about the day’s occurrences. Furthermore, it aids in effectively surmounting any obstacles coming your way throughout the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 15

The sunrise is predicted to take place at 5:23 AM, while the sunset is expected to occur at 7:20 PM. The moon is anticipated to rise at 3:36 AM on June 16 and set at 4:51 PM .

TITHI, RASHI, AND NAKSHATRA DETAILS FOR JUNE 15

According to Drik Panchang, the Dwadashi tithi is estimated to be observed until 8:32 AM, after that the Trayodashi tithi will begin. The moon sign is believed to be present in Mesha Rashi up to 8:23 PM, later it will be observed in Vrishabha Rashi. On the other hand, the sun sign is expected to be observed in Vrishabha Rashi. The Bharani Nakshatra is predicted to prevail up to 2:12 PM, post which the Krittika Nakshatra will take place.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 15

Throughout the day, various propitious time slots can be identified. The Brahma Muhurta is estimated to prevail from 4:02 AM to 4:43 AM and is regarded as one such auspicious timing. Another favourable period known as the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to take place between 7:19 PM and 7:39 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat, which is stated to occur from 2:41 PM to 3:37 PM, is another significant time frame. Lastly, the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is set to happen between 7:20 PM and 8:21 PM.